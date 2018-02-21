What's real, what isn't?

Japanese telecommunications company NTT is hoping to bring an added dimension to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by projecting live sporting events with its 3D hologram technology. The new system, called "Kirari! For Arena," does not require sensors to be attached to an athlete's body. "Kirari! For Arena" uses multiple cameras to track the movements of the player. Images are then transported to devices which show 3D hologram figures real-time in a different location. So, for example, fans unable to watch a karate match in an arena could watch 3D holograms of the fighters battling it out live.

© Reuters