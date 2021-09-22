What's that?

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool via AP
Britain's Minister of State for Defense Procurement Jeremy Quin, left, gestures as he meets Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Pointing is considered to be rude in Japan. Genius level briefing from the MoD.

Is he selling used Ajax armoured vehicles? Classic throaty roar. The vibration helps you lose weight. One careful owner.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Likely showing what happened to the career of everyone associated with approving the Army’s £3.5 Billion Ajax tank failure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

