Tokito Oda of Japan holds the trophy after winning the men's wheelchair singles final match against and Alfie Hewett of Britain 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday.

Oda and Hewett have won the last 10 Grand Slam titles between them and this was the seventh time in that span that they met in the final.

This was the 19-year-old Oda's sixth major title overall, while the 27-year-old Hewett was looking for his 11th.

