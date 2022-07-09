Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
picture of the day

Wheelchair tennis champ

0 Comments

Shingo Kunieda of Japan celebrates after beating Britain's Alfie Hewett to win the final of the men's wheelchair singles at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Sunday. Kunieda, 38, won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-5), a day after he and partner Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina won the doubles title. It was his first Wimbledon title in wheelchair singles and his 28th Grand Slam singles title overall. It was his fourth straight major singles title and finally allowed him to complete a career Grand Slam after winning this year's Australian Open and French Open, as well as last year's U.S. Open.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo