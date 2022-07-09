Wheelchair tennis champ

Shingo Kunieda of Japan celebrates after beating Britain's Alfie Hewett to win the final of the men's wheelchair singles at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Sunday. Kunieda, 38, won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-5), a day after he and partner Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina won the doubles title. It was his first Wimbledon title in wheelchair singles and his 28th Grand Slam singles title overall. It was his fourth straight major singles title and finally allowed him to complete a career Grand Slam after winning this year's Australian Open and French Open, as well as last year's U.S. Open.

© AP