Image: AP/Manish Swarup
picture of the day

Wheelchair tennis champ

Yui Kamui of Japan holds her trophy aloft after defeating Aniek Van Koot of the Netherlands in the women's wheelchair final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on Saturday. Kamui defeated Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-2.

In the men's wheelchair final, Tokito Oda lost to Britain's Alfie Hewett 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier Saturday, Wakana Sonobe became Japan's first Australian Open junior girls' champion by storming past Kristina Penickova of the United States 6-0, 6-1 in the singles final.

© AP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

