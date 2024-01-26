Tokito Oda of Japan poses with his trophy and ball kids after defeating Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-2, 6-4 in the men's wheelchair final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Saturday.© AP
Wheelchair tennis champion
