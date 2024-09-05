Wheelchair tennis gold

Japan's Yui Kamiji reacts with her gold medal after winning the Women's Singles Wheelchair Tennis at the 2024 Paralympics, on Friday, in Paris, France. Kamiji beat top seed Diede de Groot of the Netherlands 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It was Kamiji's second gold medal in Paris following her triumph in women's doubles a day earlier with partner Manami Tanaka. "I just can't describe how big this is," an emotional Kamiji said following her singles victory.

"Of course, I'm happy. I want to thank my team, my family and friends," she said, also expressing gratitude to de Groot for putting up a worthy fight and "showing people how good wheelchair tennis is."

The 30-year-old Kamiji, who was born with a spinal disability, has been playing since she was 11.

