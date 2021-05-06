Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon picture of the day Where is everbody? Today 05:59 am JST Today | 06:00 am JST 0 Comments A man walks along an alley decorated with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games flags in Tokyo on Friday. © Reuters ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment