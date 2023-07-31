Photo: KYODO picture of the day Wild time Today 05:56 am JST Today | 05:57 am JST 0 Comments A bolt of lightning is seen near Tokyo Tower during a thunderstorm on Tuesday. © Kyodo ©2023 GPlusMedia Inc. Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan! No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online. Learn More Your Dream Job in Shinjuku Study Abroad agency hiring for Administration role- apply now! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment