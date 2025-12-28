Matsuya department store's window in Tokyo's Ginza district features a display of kasafuku, a traditional craft that has been handed down in Sakata City, Yamagata Prefecture since ancient times. Kasafuku are lucky charms where miniature handicrafts -- each embodying wishes for things like family health, happiness and business prosperity -- are suspended from a traditional Japanese umbrella. In this display, various wishes are represented as gifts for a cherished person by placing each handicraft, which symbolizes a specific wish, into a decorative box.© Japan Today
Window of lucky charms
©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment