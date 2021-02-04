Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
picture of the day

Windsurfing off Enoshima

With Enoshima island at left and Mount Fuji in the background, windsurfers sail in Sagami Bay where events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held, in Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday.

Wow!

Very nice!

I want to join these windsurfers....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

