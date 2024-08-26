 Japan Today
Image: AP/Seth Wenig
picture of the day

Winning start for Osaka

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, 6-3, 6-2, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York on Tuesday.

You must have listened to your critics here on Japan Today. Good for you. Now, if you want to win the next match you should bulk up till your arms look like a male professional boxer, do your hair, and be sure to log in here and listen to what your critics tell you. You weren't supposed to win, but thanks to your nay-sayers here in comments and listening to their professional advice, you won one. Remember, Japan Today's commentors are the only ones who know what you should do.

