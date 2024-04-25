 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Wisteria festival

Visitors admire blooming wisterias at Kameido Tenjin shrine in Tokyo during the annual wisteria festival on Friday. Kameido Tenjin is one of the most famous wisteria spots in Tokyo and the festival runs until April 30.

