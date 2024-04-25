Visitors admire blooming wisterias at Kameido Tenjin shrine in Tokyo during the annual wisteria festival on Friday. Kameido Tenjin is one of the most famous wisteria spots in Tokyo and the festival runs until April 30.© AP
Wisteria festival
