Yuki, center, poses for photos with tattooed Japanese men and women before they carry a mikoshi, a portable shrine, on the final day of the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Sunday.© Reuters
Work of art
bicultural
Participated for 2 days, carrying the chokai mikoshi and miya mikoshi. A lot of fun but now my whole body is sore.
3RENSHO
"What attractive tattoos!" said no one.
Dango bong
Its a yak fest. Do these people think what they will look like when they are 80 years old?
Strangerland
Love those. Japanese irezumi work as a subset of tattooing is amazing. I'm intending to get a major piece of work done on my next major birthday. They are very attractive tattoos.
Strangerland
As compared to how amazing people's skin looks without tattoos at 80 years old?