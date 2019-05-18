Work of art

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yuki, center, poses for photos with tattooed Japanese men and women before they carry a mikoshi, a portable shrine, on the final day of the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Sunday.

Participated for 2 days, carrying the chokai mikoshi and miya mikoshi. A lot of fun but now my whole body is sore.

"What attractive tattoos!" said no one.

Its a yak fest. Do these people think what they will look like when they are 80 years old?

Love those. Japanese irezumi work as a subset of tattooing is amazing. I'm intending to get a major piece of work done on my next major birthday. They are very attractive tattoos.

Its a yak fest. Do these people think what they will look like when they are 80 years old?

As compared to how amazing people's skin looks without tattoos at 80 years old?

