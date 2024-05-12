 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

World Athletics 2025 logo

0 Comments

Japanese officials, including Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike (back third from right) and guests pose with a banner of the official logo of World Athletics Championship 2025 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo