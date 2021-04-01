Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

World Autism Awareness Day

Tokyo Tower is lit up in blue for World Autism Awareness Day on Friday. Landmark buildings across Japan were illuminated blueto mark a U.N.-designated day aimed at deepening the understanding of autism. In western Japan, the main tower of Osaka Castle was also lit up blue to symbolize hope for deeper understanding of such people.

"Although people's understanding has deepened little by little, it's not enough. We want to pursue a society where (people with autism) can live without problems," Hironobu Ichikawa, who spearheaded the nationwide light-up campaign, said at a ceremony to celebrate the start of the illumination. Julia, a muppet with autism in U.S. children's television series Sesame Street, took part in the ceremony at the foot of Tokyo Tower.

