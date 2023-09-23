Japan's Ayumi Fukushima, known as B-Girl Ayumi, competes during the World Breaking Championships in Leuven, Belgium, on Sunday. For much of the last year, breakers from around the world have been competing for a shot at Olympic gold when the competitive hip-hop dance form makes its debut at the Paris Games in 2024. Whoever is crowned the top b-boy and b-girl in Belgium will directly qualify to the games next summer.

