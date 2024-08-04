Wrestling winner

Japan's Kenichiro Fumita reacts after defeating Kyrgyzstan's Zholaman Sharshenbekov during their men's Greco-Roman 60kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Monday. In the other semifinal, Cao Liguo from China got the win over Ri Se Ung of North Korea with a last-second throw.

Earlier on Monday, Japan's Nonoka Ozaki was defeated 8-6 at the quarterfinal stage by Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 68-kg division. She will take on Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan of Mongolia in the repechage round on Tuesday in hopes of advancing to compete for bronze.

© AP