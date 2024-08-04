 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Wrestling winner

0 Comments

Japan's Kenichiro Fumita reacts after defeating Kyrgyzstan's Zholaman Sharshenbekov during their men's Greco-Roman 60kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Monday. In the other semifinal, Cao Liguo from China got the win over Ri Se Ung of North Korea with a last-second throw.

Earlier on Monday, Japan's Nonoka Ozaki was defeated 8-6 at the quarterfinal stage by Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 68-kg division. She will take on Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan of Mongolia in the repechage round on Tuesday in hopes of advancing to compete for bronze.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Afford to Live in Japan on an Average Salary?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Yokohama: A Guide To Japan’s Port City That Has It All

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Takaoka Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog