Used bookstore owner Takeo Hatano shows the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II.

