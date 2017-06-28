Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Aloha from the Kong Show at Osaka's Jo Terrace

OSAKA

Osaka Castle, also known as Osaka Jo (in Japanese) is one of Japan’s most popular tourist attractions and it’s located right next to Osaka-Jo Hall, one of Japan’s largest concert venues. This massive multi-purpose hall has hosted such groups and artists as Toto, Janet Jackson, Steely Dan, El Divo, Guns N' Roses and Sting, to name but a very few.

Until now, there were few moderately priced places to eat in the vicinity after a concert, except for some greasy yakisoba stands.

Enter the all new Jo Terrace located perfectly between Osaka Jo Hall and the nearest JR train station.

This new two-story, sprawling and spacious structure (link to terrace and map below) is the new home of a variety of brand name coffee shops, convenience stores and all different sorts of restaurants. You’ll find everything from Italian, pancakes, craft beer, burgers, takoyaki and ramen. And now, believe it or not, you can even get a taste of Aloha in Osaka at a newly opened food court-style restaurant in this new terrace complex called Aloha Food Hall, and that’s the focus of our video this week. Click the video below to see and hear what it’s all about.  

Kamasami Kong

Kamasami Kong

Kong is a long-time radio veteran in Japan, having started in the late 1970s on a record album project with DJ Katsuya Kobayashi and musician Tatsurou Yamashita, called "COME ALONG II." Since then, he has had radio programs on FM YOKOHAMA, INTER-FM, TOKYO-FM and FM802 in Osaka. His programs are currently being heard in the Kansai area on FM COCOLO. He pioneered the Tokyo MetPod, and is now publishing the Kong Show, a podcast featuring news, interviews, entertainment and more.

