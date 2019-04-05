Bail Fail Jail, Autocrat Era, Lost in Translation, Karoshi Cap and Velvet Buzz Cut

By Jeff W. Richards

In this week's news from Japan Today: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is back in a Tokyo jail tonight facing new financial misconduct charges; the new era name for Crown Prince Naruhito’s ascencion to the throne next month has been announced — and not everyone is happy; after a recent survey, the Japan Tourism Agency wants transit and tourist information signs cleaned of “Engrish;” a new labor reform law came into force limiting overtime for workers in a bid to combat “karoshi” or “death from overwork” plus a teacher in Yamaguchi Prefecture is in hot water after forcibly shaving the head of one of his students.

