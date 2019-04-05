Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Here
and
Now

podcasts

Bail Fail Jail, Autocrat Era, Lost in Translation, Karoshi Cap and Velvet Buzz Cut

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

In this week's news from Japan Today: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is back in a Tokyo jail tonight facing new financial misconduct charges; the new era name for Crown Prince Naruhito’s ascencion to the throne next month has been announced — and not everyone is happy; after a recent survey, the Japan Tourism Agency wants transit and tourist information signs cleaned of “Engrish;” a new labor reform law came into force limiting overtime for workers in a bid to combat “karoshi” or “death from overwork” plus a teacher in Yamaguchi Prefecture is in hot water after forcibly shaving the head of one of his students.

This weeks stories:

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Yoyogi

GaijinPot Travel

Reiwa: A ‘Beautiful Harmony’ of Japanese Words Old and New

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Lifestyle

What It’s Like to Experience Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

10 More Essential Items for Your New Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Satori Reader: This Online Tool Will Take Your Japanese Reading Skills to the Next Level

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel