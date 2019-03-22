Child Abuse Ban, Court Murder, Killer Robots, Election Objection and Invisible Man

By Jeff W. Richards

In this week's news from Japan Today for March 22, 2019: The Japanese government approved a plan to legally ban parents and guardians from physically punishing children; an American man was arrested for fatally stabbing his Japanese wife in the neck at family court; Japan plans to back a resolution in the U.N. opposing the creation of “killer robots;” a Hyogo Prefecture former mayor who quit last month over abusive language directed at another official has been re-elected plus the author of “Invisible Man,” Ralph Ellison, visited Japan in 1957 a few years after his iconic novel was published.

This weeks stories:

Child Abuse Ban

Family Court Murder

Killer Robots

-- Rate and review us on Apple Podcasts

GaijinPot Jobs

Election Objection

Invisible Man

Get updated via our telegram channel: t.me/japanthisweek

© Japan Today