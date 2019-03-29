Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Here
and
Now

podcasts

Emperor's New Groove, AWOL University, No Eat’n’Go, Bathroom Cadaver and Hooters Bust

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

In this week's news from Japan Today for March 29, 2019: A new era in Japan starts in May — literally — as the country’s current emperor abdicates and his son takes the throne; a university in Tokyo has lost contact with 1,400 of its foreign students; the city of Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture is issuing a city-wide ordinance against people walking while eating; police have arrested an Osaka man for keeping the body of his dead mother in his bathroom for 10 months plus we stay abreast of the news that Hooters Japan is going — bust.

This week's stories:

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #31: A Sticky Situation

GaijinPot Blog