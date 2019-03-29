Emperor's New Groove, AWOL University, No Eat’n’Go, Bathroom Cadaver and Hooters Bust

By Jeff W. Richards

In this week's news from Japan Today for March 29, 2019: A new era in Japan starts in May — literally — as the country’s current emperor abdicates and his son takes the throne; a university in Tokyo has lost contact with 1,400 of its foreign students; the city of Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture is issuing a city-wide ordinance against people walking while eating; police have arrested an Osaka man for keeping the body of his dead mother in his bathroom for 10 months plus we stay abreast of the news that Hooters Japan is going — bust.

This week's stories:

