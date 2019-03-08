Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Here
and
Now

podcasts

Ghosn Free, Abuse by Pachinko, Too Cool Koike, Yokohama Rocks and Shibuya Tsunami

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

In this week's news from Japan Today for March 8, 2019: Carlos Ghosn finally granted bail at ¥9 billion; another case of child abuse this time at the hands of parents who went out to play pachinko; Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike faces social backlash after… putting her hands in her pockets?; Yokohama is rated the best city in the Kanto area to live for the second year in a row plus a banner fixed to a building at Shibuya’s busy Scramble Crossing shows the height the 2011 Tohoku tsunami would have reached had it hit Shibuya.

Rate and review us: itunes.apple.com/jp/podcast/japan…id517133982?mt=2

This weeks stories:

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #31: A Sticky Situation

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi