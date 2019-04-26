Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Heisei’s Greatest Hits: Bubble, Disaster, Politics, Crime, Pop Culture and more

By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

In this week's news from Japan Today for April 29, 2019: A very quick scan of the headlines in Japan this week and then a look back at the last 30 years of Emperor Akihito’s reign and events that shaped the Heisei era, including: the bubble bursts; the earthquake emperor; revolving door politics, criminal minds, fashion pops, toilet technology plus readers look back on Japan and Heisei.

