Japan This Week Podcast | August 2, 2024: Agony of defeat, OJ on the run, Veron disappearance, suitcase drivers and 'Have Your Say'

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of the most pressing news stories from Japan.

In this episode hosts Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong discuss the emotional defeat of Japanese judo star Uta Abe at the Paris Olympics, the orange juice shortage in Japan due to various economic and environmental factors, the ongoing mystery of Tiphaine Véron's disappearance in Nikko, and the logistical challenges posed by new electric vehicle models. They also highlight reader comments from the "Have Your Say" section on the Japan Today site, bringing diverse opinions on current events to the forefront.

Sports: Paris Olympics drama

Japanese judo star Uta Abe, known for her victories in the Olympics and World Championships, faced a shocking defeat in the women's 52-kilogram category at the Paris Olympics. Overwhelmed with emotion, she collapsed and cried on the mat before being escorted out by her coach.

National: Orange juice shortage

Japan is dealing with an orange juice shortage caused by the yen's depreciation, adverse weather conditions, and a citrus greening disease outbreak in Brazil. These factors have led to price hikes and a shift to alternative juice blends by companies like Morinaga Milk and 7-Eleven.

National: The disappearance of Tiphaine Véron

The UN committee has requested more information from Japan regarding the 2018 disappearance of French woman Tiphaine Véron in Nikko. Despite ongoing appeals and involving French President Emmanuel Macron, her family still seeks answers.

National: Electric suitcase issues

A new electric vehicle model is creating logistical challenges at Japan's airports and on the roads. Listeners are encouraged to share their opinions on the adoption of roundabouts in Japan to address these and other traffic issues.

"Have Your Say"

In the "Have Your Say" section on the Japan Today site, readers share their thoughts and opinions on various current events. Jeff and Kong discuss some of the most engaging and thought-provoking comments from the community.

Subscribe to Japan This Week

Follow us on social media

Contact us: Have questions or comments? Email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

© Japan Today