Japan This Week Podcast | August 16, 2024: Kishida exit, megaquake, rotten egg, idol worship and golden Games

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from the Japan Today website.

In this episode, hosts Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong discuss Prime Minister Kishida's shocking resignation amid corruption scandals, a megaquake advisory causing panic during Obon Week, and a bizarre egg-throwing incident in Gifu Prefecture. They also explore the strict rules faced by Japanese idol singers, highlighted by a recent punishment case, and conclude with a recap of Japan's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida surprised the nation by announcing he will step down as the leader of Japan's ruling party, paving the way for a new prime minister. Kishida's decision was influenced by corruption scandals within his party and his dwindling support, which has fallen below 20%. The hosts delve into the potential political shifts following Kishida’s resignation and the possible candidates for the next prime minister.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency issued a warning about a potential megaquake in the Nankai Trough, leading to significant travel cancellations during Obon Week. The warning caused a wave of panic and cancellations despite experts clarifying that it was only an advisory. The implications of the earthquake advisory are discussed, with a focus on public reaction and the timing of the warning.

A woman in Gifu Prefecture was arrested for repeatedly throwing eggs at her neighbor’s house. The bizarre incident, which had been occurring since 2019, attracted national attention and trended on social media. A light-hearted yet peculiar crime story that contrasts with the usual heavier news.

A Japanese idol singer faced unusual punishment from her company after it was revealed she has a boyfriend. The story highlights the strict and sometimes bizarre rules that idol singers must adhere to in Japan. The conversation touches on the cultural aspects of idol singers in Japan and the public's reaction to the punishment imposed on the singer.

The episode ends with a brief recap of Japan’s performance in the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics, asking whether the team met or exceeded expectations.

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions or comments? Let us know in the comments below and we'll give you a shout out on the broadcast! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

Subscribe to Japan This Week

Follow us on social media

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

© Japan Today