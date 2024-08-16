 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Here
and
Now

podcasts

Japan This Week Podcast | August 16, 2024: Kishida exit, megaquake, rotten egg, idol worship and golden Games

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
Image: Japan Today/Philip Fong AP/iStock
TOKYO

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from the Japan Today website.

In this episode, hosts Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong discuss Prime Minister Kishida's shocking resignation amid corruption scandals, a megaquake advisory causing panic during Obon Week, and a bizarre egg-throwing incident in Gifu Prefecture. They also explore the strict rules faced by Japanese idol singers, highlighted by a recent punishment case, and conclude with a recap of Japan's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Politics: Prime Minister Kishida's resignation

  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida surprised the nation by announcing he will step down as the leader of Japan's ruling party, paving the way for a new prime minister. Kishida's decision was influenced by corruption scandals within his party and his dwindling support, which has fallen below 20%. The hosts delve into the potential political shifts following Kishida’s resignation and the possible candidates for the next prime minister.

National: Megaquake advisory

  • The Japanese Meteorological Agency issued a warning about a potential megaquake in the Nankai Trough, leading to significant travel cancellations during Obon Week. The warning caused a wave of panic and cancellations despite experts clarifying that it was only an advisory. The implications of the earthquake advisory are discussed, with a focus on public reaction and the timing of the warning.

Crime: Egg throwing incident in Gifu Prefecture

A woman in Gifu Prefecture was arrested for repeatedly throwing eggs at her neighbor’s house. The bizarre incident, which had been occurring since 2019, attracted national attention and trended on social media. A light-hearted yet peculiar crime story that contrasts with the usual heavier news.

Entertainment: Japanese idol singer's punishment

  • A Japanese idol singer faced unusual punishment from her company after it was revealed she has a boyfriend. The story highlights the strict and sometimes bizarre rules that idol singers must adhere to in Japan. The conversation touches on the cultural aspects of idol singers in Japan and the public's reaction to the punishment imposed on the singer.

Sports: 2024 Paris Olympics recap

The episode ends with a brief recap of Japan’s performance in the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics, asking whether the team met or exceeded expectations.

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions or comments? Let us know in the comments below and we'll give you a shout out on the broadcast! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

Subscribe to Japan This Week

Follow us on social media

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog