Japan This Week Podcast | August 23, 2024: Shop and pray, Yasukuni graffiti, frequent flyer, at your convenience and Japanese vending machines

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from the Japan Today website.

In this episode, hosts Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong discuss a range of topics including the accommodation of Muslim visitors in Japanese retail spaces, repeated vandalism at Yasukuni Shrine, Prime Minister Kishida's upcoming international trips before leaving office, a potential acquisition of 7-Eleven by a Canadian company and the unique offerings of Japan's ubiquitous vending machines.

An increase in Muslim tourists to Japan, exceeding 870,000 in 2023, has prompted Japanese department stores and shopping malls to establish prayer rooms equipped with foot washing facilities and prayer mats.

Matsuya Ginza in Tokyo and several Aeon Mall locations have introduced these facilities to cater to visitors from countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey.

Discussions among Japan Today readers highlight varying opinions on the initiative, debating between accommodating human needs and providing for specific religious practices, as well as the business implications of such accommodations.

Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine reported its second graffiti incident in three months, with the latest vandalism including Chinese phrases condemning militarism.

The shrine is a contentious symbol due to its association with Japan's militaristic past and enshrinement of convicted war criminals, leading to strained relations with neighboring countries like China and South Korea.

Reader comments suggest a lack of support for both the shrine and the acts of vandalism, with discussions on security measures and the effectiveness of current surveillance and immigration protocols.

Ahead of his resignation on September 27th, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to visit South Korea and the United States.

The South Korea visit aims for a final summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol to emphasize improved bilateral relations, while the U.S. trip includes addressing the UN General Assembly and a potential meeting with President Joe Biden.

Critics and Japan Today readers question the necessity and fiscal responsibility of these trips during the campaign period and so close to Kishida's departure from office.

Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard has made a buyout offer for Seven & i Holdings, the parent company of 7-Eleven, which has a market capitalization of over 5 trillion yen ($34 billion).

Couche-Tard operates over 14,000 convenience stores globally under brands like Circle K and On the Run.

Japan Today readers express concerns over potential changes to 7-Eleven's product offerings, service quality, and widespread presence in Japan, fearing that the acquisition could negatively impact the beloved convenience store experience.

Japan's ubiquitous vending machines offer an array of unusual products, including edible insects, hamburgers, pornography magazines, high school uniforms, and even live eels.

In the "Have Your Say" segment, readers share the strangest items they've encountered, highlighting the country's innovative and sometimes bizarre vending machine culture.

Jeff shares a personal encounter with a vending machine selling canned insects near Yokohama BayStars Stadium, showcasing the diverse and surprising nature of these automated retailers.

