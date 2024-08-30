Japan This Week Podcast | August 30, 2024: Rice shortage, China's flyby, dolphins attack, indecent exposure and 'hump dolls'

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from the Japan Today website.

In this episode, Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong discuss the rice shortage causing panic buying in Japan, the invasion of Japanese airspace by Chinese aircraft, dolphin attacks in Fukui Prefecture, a couple caught in an indecent act at a shrine and the closure of Japan's top love doll maker, this episode covers a range of fascinating topics. The hosts also share and discuss comments from Japan Today readers on these stories.

Shelves in supermarkets are being emptied due to panic buying, driven by government warnings of a possible megaquake, recent typhoons, lower harvests, water shortages, and increased demand from foreign tourists.

The government urges the public not to panic buy, assuring that the shortage will be resolved with 40% of the new crop available by late September.

Readers express disapproval of hoarding and skepticism over blaming tourists for the shortage.

Japan condemned China for a confirmed incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into Japanese airspace on August 26, near the uninhabited Danjo Islands in the East China Sea.

Analysts suggest China may be probing Japan’s air defense network, and the incident has heightened tensions in the region.

Readers share strong opinions, including calls for decisive action and creative suggestions for handling such incursions.

Reports of dolphin attacks at beaches in Fukui Prefecture have risen, with 18 people injured this summer, including a young boy.

Experts suggest a sole bottlenose dolphin may be responsible, with aggression possibly linked to human interaction.

Readers reflect on the incidents, with some noting the unusual behavior of the dolphin and others referencing cultural touchstones like the TV series Flipper.

A 61-year-old Austrian tourist and a Japanese woman were arrested for having sex at a shrine in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture.

The incident was widely reported, and the couple now faces charges of disrespecting a place of worship.

The story generated significant commentary, with readers discussing the incident’s unusual nature and the potential consequences for the couple.

Orient Industry, Japan’s leading love dmll maker, is closing down on October 20th. The company was known for its lifelike mannequins and catered to a niche market, providing comfort to lonely individuals.

The closure is due to the founder’s decision to retire and prioritize his health.

Readers share varied opinions on the industry, with some wondering why the business wasn’t sold, while others humorously reference the unique nature of the product.

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions or comments? Let us know in the comments below and we'll give you a shout out on the broadcast! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

