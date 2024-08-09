Japan This Week Podcast | August 9, 2024: Market mayhem, the big heat, gun nut, school bullying and 'Have Your Say'

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of the most pressing news stories from Japan.

In this episode, Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong delve into the significant drop in the Nikkei index due to global economic concerns, the tragic loss of over 100 lives in Tokyo from a severe heat wave and the arrest of a university student involved in a bizarre BB gun shooting spree. They also engage Japan Today reader comments in the "Have Your Say" section. This week's topic:

"Do Japanese cities utilize bike lanes effectively, if they even have them? What are some ways Japanese municipalities could get more people cycling safely?"

The Nikkei index plunged 12.4% due to global economic concerns, sparking discussions about the impact on everyday life in Japan.

Over 100 people in Tokyo died from heatstroke as the country faced record-breaking temperatures. The hosts discuss health tips, the importance of air conditioning, and public reactions to the heat.

A 24-year-old university student was arrested for shooting people with a BB gun from his apartment balcony. The incident raised discussions about Japan's gun laws and the bizarre motivations behind the attacks.

The parents of a teenager who committed suicide have filed a lawsuit for damages against his classmates and the city.

"Have Your Say"

In the "Have Your Say" section on the Japan Today site, readers share their thoughts and opinions on various current events. Jeff and Kong discuss some of the most engaging and thought-provoking comments from the community.

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions or comments? Let us know in the comments below and we'll give you a shout out on the broadcast! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

Subscribe to Japan This Week

Follow us on social media

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

© Japan Today