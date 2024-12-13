Japan This Week Podcast | Dec. 13, 2024: Nobel Prize, forced suicide, Miho Nakayama's death, izakaya woes & JAL pilot scandal

Here’s your weekly Friday roundup of the biggest and quirkiest stories from Japan Today.
This week’s episode dives into global peace efforts, tragic workplace bullying, a beloved celebrity’s passing, the struggles of Japan’s izakaya and a troubling incident with JAL pilots.
(0:57 - 3-48) NATIONAL: Nobel Peace Prize winner urges nuclear disarmament
- 92-year-old Terumi Tanaka, a survivor of the Nagasaki atomic bombing, accepts the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of Nihon Hidankyo and delivers a powerful message: nuclear weapons and humanity cannot coexist.
(3:51 - 6:59) CRIME: Forced suicide case: Workplace bullying turns deadly
- Four men arrested for their role in the psychological torment of Osamu Takano, who tragically took his own life after years of bullying. Can such cases be treated as murder?
(7:01 - 9:35) ENTERTAINMENT: Actress Miho Nakayama passes away suddenly at 54
- The sudden death of the singer and actress known for her iconic dramas and hit songs shocks Japan and East Asia.
(9:37 - 14-01) BUSINESS: Hard times for Japanese izakaya: Record bankruptcies in 2024
- Japan’s izakaya (pubs) face rising costs, changing work cultures and inflation. Is this the end of an era for the iconic drinking spots?
(14:04 - 16-28) NATIONAL: JAL pilots fail alcohol test, flight delayed
- Two pilots scheduled to fly from Melbourne to Tokyo fail pre-flight alcohol tests raising serious concerns about passenger safety and JAL's policies.
