Japan This Week Podcast | Dec. 13, 2024: Nobel Prize, forced suicide, Miho Nakayama's death, izakaya woes & JAL pilot scandal

By Jeff W. Richards

This week’s episode dives into global peace efforts, tragic workplace bullying, a beloved celebrity’s passing, the struggles of Japan’s izakaya and a troubling incident with JAL pilots.

92-year-old Terumi Tanaka, a survivor of the Nagasaki atomic bombing, accepts the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of Nihon Hidankyo and delivers a powerful message: nuclear weapons and humanity cannot coexist.

Four men arrested for their role in the psychological torment of Osamu Takano, who tragically took his own life after years of bullying. Can such cases be treated as murder?

The sudden death of the singer and actress known for her iconic dramas and hit songs shocks Japan and East Asia.

Japan’s izakaya (pubs) face rising costs, changing work cultures and inflation. Is this the end of an era for the iconic drinking spots?

Two pilots scheduled to fly from Melbourne to Tokyo fail pre-flight alcohol tests raising serious concerns about passenger safety and JAL's policies.

