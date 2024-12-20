Japan This Week Podcast | Dec. 20, 2024 Year in Review: Earthquakes, rising prices, tourist boom, Ohtani, 'yamibaito' crime & Kanji of the Year

By Jeff W. Richards

Here’s your weekly Friday roundup of the biggest and quirkiest stories from Japan Today.

Join Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong for a special year-end episode of Japan This Week as they recap the biggest news stories that shaped Japan in 2024.

From the devastating Noto Peninsula Earthquake to Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking year, the impact of rising prices, a surge in tourism, and even the Kanji of the Year selection, we’re wrapping up the year in a jam-packed episode.

(0:09 - 1:19) Introduction

(1:21 - 5:36) Noto Peninsula earthquake

(5:40 - 9:01) Rising prices & economic challenges

(9:04 - 15:14) Record-breaking tourism boom & overtourism issues

(15:17 - 17:38) "Yamibaito" crime trend

(17:41 - 22:12) Shohei Ohtani’s golden year & interpreter scandal

(22:14 - 25:33) Kanji of the Year: "Kin" (Gold)

What are your thoughts on the top stories of 2024? Share your views in the comments!

Thanks for joining us this year! We’ll be back in 2025 with more weekly recaps and exciting updates to the Japan This Week podcast and the Japan Today YouTube channel!

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

What do you think was the top news story in Japan in 2024?

Noto Peninsula Earthquake Inflation, rising prices and the weak yen Overtourism "Yamibaito" crime trend Shohei Ohtani

