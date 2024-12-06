Japan This Week Podcast | Dec. 6, 2024: China's view of Japan, record heat, My Number debate, Akita bear drama & Aussie smuggler sentenced

By Jeff W. Richards

Here’s your weekly Friday roundup of the biggest and quirkiest stories from Japan Today.

First, a survey reveals nearly 90% of Chinese respondents have unfavorable views of Japan due to issues like the Senkaku Islands dispute and the Fukushima water release.

We also discuss Japan’s record-breaking warm autumn, which has delayed the country's iconic fall foliage.

In other news, Japan transitions to integrating health insurance cards into the MyNumber system, sparking debate about privacy and security.

Plus, a bear creates chaos in an Akita supermarket before a tragic end and an Australian woman faces six years in prison after being tricked into smuggling drugs.

A survey finds 87.7% of Chinese respondents view Japan negatively, citing territorial disputes, wartime history and environmental issues. Social media's role in amplifying these views is explored.

This year marked the hottest autumn in 126 years, with delayed fall foliage and extended tourist seasons in Kyoto. Scientists link the warming trend to climate change.

Japan stops issuing standalone health insurance cards, moving toward integrating personal data with the controversial MyNumber system, sparking concerns over privacy and security.

A bear's two-day rampage in a northeast Japan supermarket ends tragically, raising questions about urban wildlife management.

Donna Nelson, who claims to have been tricked in an online romance scam, receives six years in prison for unknowingly smuggling amphetamines into Japan.

