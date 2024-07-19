Japan This Week Podcast | July 19, 2024: Killer robots, microaggressions and Olympic hopes

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of the most pressing news stories from Japan.

In this episode, hosts Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong bring you the latest news about Japan's stance on autonomous lethal weapons, the prevalence of microaggressions against people of mixed heritage in Japan, the theft of a peace symbol in Seattle and Team Japan's aspirations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Politics: Japan's stance on autonomous weapons

Discussion on Japan's policy against developing fully autonomous lethal weapons.

Mention of the Japanese government's paper to the United Nations stressing human-centric principles.

Comments from Japan Today readers with various opinions on the policy.

National: Microaggressions against mixed heritage individuals

Report on the high percentage of people with mixed Japanese heritage experiencing microaggressions.

Examples of microaggressions and their impact on individuals.

Reader comments reflecting different perspectives on the issue.

Crime: Theft of Sadako Sasaki statue in Seattle

Story of the theft of a bronze statue of Sadako Sasaki from Seattle's Peace Park.

Background on Sadako Sasaki and the significance of her story.

Reader reactions to the theft and their thoughts on the motive behind it.

Sports: Japan's hopes for the Paris Olympics

Preview of the upcoming Paris Olympics and Japan's medal expectations.

Japan's strong performance in skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing.

Discussion on the challenges facing the Paris Olympics, including environmental and security concerns.

Reader comments on Japan's potential success and the spirit of the Olympics.

