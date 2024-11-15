Japan This Week Podcast | Nov. 15, 2024: Ishiba re-elected, Japanese women mps a minority, elderly drivers, 'papakatsu' crime and reader poll results

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from Japan Today.

In this edition, we cover the latest in Japanese politics, including Shigeru Ishiba’s re-election as prime minister after a rare runoff vote, a record number of women elected to Japan's parliament and the impact of a tragic car accident that has reignited concerns about elderly drivers. We also dive into a controversial crime story involving social media and victim-blaming and wrap up with results from our latest reader poll on whether Donald Trump's re-election is good news for Japan.

Shigeru Ishiba re-elected as Japan’s Prime Minister after the first runoff vote in 30 years, leading to a minority government.

Ishiba defeated opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda from the CDPJ, receiving 221 votes vs. Noda’s 160.

Embarrassing moment as Ishiba appeared to fall asleep during the vote; social media reactions follow.

Reader comments on Ishiba’s re-election, mixed opinions about Ishiba's leadership and Japan's political direction.

A record 74 women elected in the recent House of Representatives election, yet still underrepresented.

New lawmaker Saria Hino recounts sexist comments faced during her campaign, reflecting broader challenges for women in politics.

Japan ranked 118th out of 146 countries in the 2024 Global Gender Gap Report.

Female lawmakers continue to face harassment; a 2021 survey shows one in four female candidates experienced sexual harassment during campaigns.

An 84-year-old driver hit four pedestrians on the sidewalk, tragically killing one and critically injuring another.

Incident reignites public debate over elderly drivers’ safety, especially given Japan’s aging population.

Reader comments urge stricter testing and possible annual driving renewals for senior citizens.

Discussion on the need for self-driving and collision-detection technology, especially in rural areas where elderly residents rely on cars.

Police arrest Naoya Kato, 52, for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in May. The two met on social media.

Case sparks debate among Japan Today readers, with some blaming the victim while most condemn the suspect's actions.

Context on victim-blaming and the rising trend of crimes involving social media.

Results show 57% of readers think Trump’s re-election is not good for Japan, with 33% in favor and 10% undecided.

Reader comments on Trump’s past relationship with Japan, references to former PM Shinzo Abe and Japan-U.S. alliance perspectives.

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions ? Let us know below!

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

