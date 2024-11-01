Japan This Week Podcast | Nov. 1, 2024: Political turmoil, Tokyo green space battle, tragic crime and Meta fake ad scandal

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from Japan Today for Nov. 1, 2024.

This week, we dive into the aftermath of Japan's recent general election, which has left the ruling coalition in disarray and no party with a majority. We also explore the heated controversy around Tokyo's Jingu Gaien Park redevelopment, where trees are being cut down to make way for skyscrapers. Next, we discuss the tragic murder of a young woman at a "girls' bar" in Tokyo, shedding light on Japan's nightlife and safety concerns. Finally, Meta (Facebook and Instagram’s parent company) faces legal action in Japan over fake ads featuring celebrity endorsements for shady investment schemes. Plus, we check in on a Japan Today poll about the upcoming U.S. presidential election and how it could impact Japan. Join us for these stories and more from Japan Today!

This week's question (answer in the comments below):

Who do you think would be better for Japan as the next U.S. president: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

Summary of Japan's recent election results, where Prime Minister Ishiba’s ruling coalition lost its majority.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito's loss of seats and impact on Japan’s political landscape.

Rising yen concerns due to political uncertainty and potential leadership changes.

Japan Today reader comments: the need for change, fresh faces in Japanese politics and public reaction to political scandals.

Developers led by Mitsui Fudo-san have begun cutting trees in the historic Jingu Gaien Park to make way for skyscrapers and a new baseball stadium.

Environmentalists and local Tokyo residents protest the loss of green space, pointing out that Tokyo already has limited parks.

Tokyo Governor Yuiko Koike’s support for the redevelopment despite being a former environment minister.

Japan Today reader comments: Japan’s struggle to balance development with preserving nature and the city’s lack of accessible green spaces.

A shocking murder at a girls' bar in Shimbashi where a 49-year-old man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old bar employee.

Details on the suspect and the victim’s prior financial disputes; background on girls' bars in Tokyo’s nightlife scene.

Japan Today reader reactions: harsh punishment and stronger safety measures in nightlife areas.

Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is facing lawsuits in Japan over fraudulent investment ads with fake celebrity endorsements.

Well-known Japanese figures, including billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, were featured in these misleading ads.

Plaintiffs argue that Meta failed to prevent these scams and ignored requests to remove the false ads.

Japan Today reader comments: online ad scams and the need for greater regulation of social media advertising.

Results from a Japan Today poll asking readers who they believe would be a better U.S. president for Japan: Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. (Cast your vote in the link above.)

Insights from readers on how U.S. foreign policy under different leaders might affect Japan, particularly in terms of security and trade.

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions ? Let us know below! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

