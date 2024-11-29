Japan This Week Podcast | Nov. 29, 2024: Japan-U.S. missile plans, car crash saga, suicide leap, Tokyo lost & found and the shoe-stealing weasel

By Jeff W. Richards

From defense updates to weasel crime, here’s your weekly roundup of the biggest and quirkiest stories from Japan Today for Nov. 29, 2024.

In this episode, we explore:

Japan and U.S. gear up for Taiwan contingencies, with missile units on Japan's islands and the Philippines. Russia warns of retaliation.

The convicted bureaucrat behind the high-profile 2019 accident that killed two people dies in prison.

Police recommend charges in a heartbreaking case where a teenage girl’s suicide also claimed the life of an innocent bystander.

How Tokyo police meticulously care for lost items, from everyday objects to exotic animals.

A kindergarten mystery goes viral as a furry thief is caught in the act but remains at large.

