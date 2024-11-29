Japan This Week Podcast | Nov. 29, 2024: Japan-U.S. missile plans, car crash saga, suicide leap, Tokyo lost & found and the shoe-stealing weasel

From defense updates to weasel crime, here’s your weekly roundup of the biggest and quirkiest stories from Japan Today for Nov. 29, 2024.
In this episode, we explore:
(0:59 - 4:55) POLITICS: Japan-U.S missile deployment
- Japan and U.S. gear up for Taiwan contingencies, with missile units on Japan's islands and the Philippines. Russia warns of retaliation.
(4:58 - 7:42) CRIME: High-profile crash saga ends
- The convicted bureaucrat behind the high-profile 2019 accident that killed two people dies in prison.
(8:34 - 13:01) NATIONAL: Tragic suicide case update
- Police recommend charges in a heartbreaking case where a teenage girl’s suicide also claimed the life of an innocent bystander.
(12:39 - 16:41) NATIONAL: Tokyo lost & found
- How Tokyo police meticulously care for lost items, from everyday objects to exotic animals.
(17:15 - 24:43) NATIONAL: Shoe-stealing weasel
- A kindergarten mystery goes viral as a furry thief is caught in the act but remains at large.
Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions ? Let us know below! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.
