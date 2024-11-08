Japan This Week Podcast | Nov. 8, 2024: Customer harassment crackdown, Mount Fuji light rail, bike law penalties, new train safety measures and missing student update

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from Japan Today for Nov. 8, 2024.

In this week's episode:

Japan's service industry workers are facing increasing abuse from customers. Major companies like Ito-Yokado are implementing manuals and training to handle "kasuhara" and support employee well-being.

Yamanashi Prefecture has proposed a light rail system to Mount Fuji's fifth station to manage tourist traffic and cut emissions. The project, which would run alongside the Fuji Subaru Line, is projected to cost over ¥148.6 billion (USD$960 million) and generate significant revenue. Local opposition, however, may shape the final decision.

Revised cycling laws came into effect on Nov. 1, imposing stricter penalties for distracted or impaired riding. Jail time and hefty fines now await those caught cycling while using mobile devices or riding under the influence.

In response to recent knife attacks, JR West is equipping trains with special blade-resistant umbrellas. These umbrellas are designed to help crew protect passengers and facilitate safer evacuations during emergencies.

The body of 21-year-old German student Claudio Worm, who went missing in Wakayama, was found off the coast of Wakayama City. Police were unable to determine the cause of death due to damage to the body.

This week's question (answer in the comments below):

Is a crackdown on customers who abuse shop staff warranted in Japan?

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions ? Let us know below! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

Subscribe to Japan This Week

Follow us on social media

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

Is a crackdown on customers who abuse shop staff warranted in Japan?

Yes No

© Japan Today