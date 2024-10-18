Japan This Week Podcast | Oct. 18, 2024: Japan election kickoff, China-Taiwan tensions, Nobel Peace Prize win, cross-dressing crime and quirky Japanese car names

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from Japan Today .

In this episode, Jeff covers election season in Japan, growing tensions between Taiwan and China, an atomic bomb survivors' group receiving the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, a cross-dressing man causing a stir at a Nagoya bathhouse and readers' thoughts on odd Japanese car names. Tune in for a mix of serious news and lighter, quirky topics with commentary from readers.

Question of the week (please answer in the comments below):

As the only nation attacked with nuclear weapons, should Japan join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW)?

Campaigning for the Oct. 27 general election has officially begun. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba seeks a fresh mandate to restore trust in politics, with over 1,300 candidates vying for 465 seats in the House of Representatives. Ishiba faces criticism for deflecting attention from an LDP slush fund scandal and backpedaling on key policy promises.

Prime Minister Ishiba and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani address growing tensions between Taiwan and China. Japan is monitoring the situation closely, with concerns about missile threats near Japanese waters.

Nihon Hidankyo, a group of atomic bomb survivors, wins the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize for their advocacy to abolish nuclear weapons. Jeff reflects on Japan's stance on nuclear weapons and reader reactions.

A bizarre crime story involving a 22-year-old cross-dressing man arrested for entering the women’s changing room at a Nagoya bathhouse. Jeff share readers’ thoughts on the story and its implications.

Jeff highlights some of the strange and humorous names Japanese automakers give their vehicles. From the Nissan Cedric to the Daihatsu Canbus, listeners hear some of the funniest reader comments on the odd car names spotted in Japan.

