Japan This Week Podcast | Oct. 25, 2024: Crime, carbon emissions and used phones in latest Japan news

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from Japan Today for Oct. 25, 2024.

In this episode, we cover the rise of organized crime and robberies in the Kanto region driven by social media apps, Japan's nuclear energy resurgence to tackle carbon emissions and a spike in used smartphone sales as consumers push back on constant new releases.

Plus, we discuss efforts to find Claudio Worm, a missing German tourist, and give listeners insight into Japan's current crime trends and tech landscape.

Do you support Japan's use of nuclear power for energy?

Social media apps are being used to recruit individuals for illegal activities, such as home invasions. A series of violent robberies in the Kanto region has led to around 30 arrests.

As part of its effort to reduce carbon emissions, Japan is restarting its nuclear power plants with new safety measures in place. We discuss the pros and cons of nuclear energy in Japan's energy strategy.

Sales of used smartphones in Japan are booming as consumers grow tired of yearly new device releases and rising prices. Is the second-hand tech market Japan's next big trend?

Wage increases remain difficult for Japan's small- to medium-sized businesses, despite government recommendations for companies to do so.

A 21-year-old German tourist, Claudio Worm, is missing in Wakayama Prefecture. Find out how you can help.

