Here
and
Now

Japan This Week Podcast | Oct. 25, 2024: Crime, carbon emissions and used phones in latest Japan news

By Jeff W. Richards
Japan This Week podcast 10-25-2024
Image: Japan Today/urbazon/iStock
TOKYO

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from Japan Today for Oct. 25, 2024.

In this episode, we cover the rise of organized crime and robberies in the Kanto region driven by social media apps, Japan's nuclear energy resurgence to tackle carbon emissions and a spike in used smartphone sales as consumers push back on constant new releases.

Plus, we discuss efforts to find Claudio Worm, a missing German tourist, and give listeners insight into Japan's current crime trends and tech landscape.

This week's question (answer in the comments below):

Do you support Japan's use of nuclear power for energy?

CRIME: Criminal part-time work (0:48 - 3:06)

  • Social media apps are being used to recruit individuals for illegal activities, such as home invasions. A series of violent robberies in the Kanto region has led to around 30 arrests.

NATIONAL: Nuclear energy and carbon emissions (3:06 - 5:52)

  • As part of its effort to reduce carbon emissions, Japan is restarting its nuclear power plants with new safety measures in place. We discuss the pros and cons of nuclear energy in Japan's energy strategy.

BUSINESS: Used smartphone trend (5:52 - 15:12)

  • Sales of used smartphones in Japan are booming as consumers grow tired of yearly new device releases and rising prices. Is the second-hand tech market Japan's next big trend?

BUSINESS: Pay raises (15:12 - 19:18)

  • Wage increases remain difficult for Japan's small- to medium-sized businesses, despite government recommendations for companies to do so.

NATIONAL: Missing German tourist PSA (19:18 - 22:13)

  • A 21-year-old German tourist, Claudio Worm, is missing in Wakayama Prefecture. Find out how you can help.

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions ? Let us know below! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

