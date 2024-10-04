Japan This Week Podcast | Oct. 4, 2024: Japan's new PM, national price hikes, Tokyo public drinking ban, death row inmate lawsuit and bullet train 60th anniversary

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from the Japan Today website.

This week, Jeff Richards runs solo to bring you the latest stories and reader reactions, including Japan's new prime minister Shigeru Ishiba, prices rising yet again across the country, Tokyo's Shibuya and Shinjuku districts’ expanded alcohol ban and the 60th anniversary of Japan's famous shinkansen bullet train.

Shigeru Ishiba replaces Fumio Kishida as Japan's prime minister amid low public confidence, economic challenges and security concerns. Ishiba’s new cabinet features security-focused leaders and only two female ministers. He also plans a general election on October 27.

Key reader comments:

"Good luck to Ishiba, U.S.-Japan alliance is vital."

"The dude is clueless and incompetent."

About 3,000 food and drink items are set to rise in price across Japan — along with postal rates — due to inflation, a weaker yen and rising transportation costs. Products from companies like Asahi, Itoen and Koikeya will see price hikes starting Tuesday.

Key reader comments:

"How is it that prices go up on the same day? Collusion, anyone?"

"The government should cut taxes to ease the burden on people."

Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward introduces a year-round ban on public drinking from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., while Shinjuku Ward passes similar measures for Kabukicho. This follows previous temporary bans during holidays like Halloween.

Key reader comments:

"The ban has no real enforcement and won't deter behavior."

"It seems the hate is more focused on tourists."

Iwao Hakamada, who was released after being on death row for 45 years, is considering suing the government for damages. The court found that evidence against him was fabricated and his wrongful conviction had devastating effects on his life and mental health.

Key reader comments:

"The lawsuit will be drawn out so he likely won't see compensation."

"The best compensation would be a complete overhaul of the justice system."

The Shinkansen celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Known for its speed, reliability and precision, the iconic bullet train remains a symbol of Japanese engineering.

Key reader comments:

"Japan’s train system is unmatched globally."

"The standards are high, but at what cost for workers?"

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions ? Let us know below ! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

