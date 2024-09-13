Japan This Week Podcast | Sept. 13, 2024: Chinese influx, cash or cashless, child abuse sentencing, Fukushima peaches and posthumous divorce

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from the Japan Today website.

This week, Jeff and Kong dive into the influx of rich Chinese immigrants flocking to Japan, the country's slow adoption of cashless payments, a disturbing court case involving a child placed in a washing machine, Fukushima peaches selling for a premium in London and the rise of posthumous divorces in Japan.

A discussion about the increasing number of wealthy Chinese choosing Japan as their destination. Listener comments explore the potential influence of these individuals on China's future and concerns over their wealth acquisition.

Despite the growing trend, Japan lags behind other countries in adopting cashless payments, with older generations preferring cash. Reader comments debate the pros and cons of cashless systems.

In Ibaraki Prefecture, a man receives a suspended sentence for placing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in a washing machine. Reader comments reflect outrage at the light sentence.

Harrods in London is selling Fukushima peaches for £80 for three. The discussion includes the price, Fukushima’s reputation after the 2011 nuclear disaster and how the campaign aims to promote the safety of Fukushima products.

Jeff and Kong dive into the phenomenon of posthumous divorces in Japan, a process that allows spouses to cut ties with their deceased partner’s family. Reader comments reflect on the complexities of in-law relationships and whether this legal tool is helpful.

