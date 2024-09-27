Japan This Week Podcast | Sept. 27, 2024: Noto Peninsula flooding, airspace breaches, lame duck meeting, capital punishments and e-scooter laws

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from the Japan Today website.

In this episode, Jeff and Kong discuss the natural disasters plaguing the Noto Peninsula, airspace breaches of Japan by China and Russia, the latest political meeting between Prime Minister Kishida and President Joe Biden, the treatment of death-row inmates in Japan and the question of capital punishment plus an update on electric scooter traffic violations.

Heavy rain caused floods and landslides in Ishikawa Prefecture’s Noto Peninsula. At least 11 people have died, and 6 are missing in yet another disaster for the region.

Japan's Defense Minister, Minoru Kihara, expresses strong concerns over airspace breaches by China and Russia.

Prime Minister Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden had a farewell meeting in Delaware where they discussed common challenges, including China, Russia, and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Growing criticism surrounds Japan's treatment of death row inmates. Inmates receive execution notifications only 1-2 hours in advance, have limited contact with family members and are kept in solitary confinement. Plus, Jeff and Kong ask listeners and readers:

Are you in favor of the death penalty in Japan? (Reply in the comments below.)

The National Police Agency reports over 25,000 electric scooter violations from July 2023 to June 2024

Did we mention your comment in the podcast? Have questions or comments? Let us know in the comments below and we'll give you a shout out on the broadcast! Or email us at: podcast@japantoday.com.

Subscribe to Japan This Week

Follow us on social media

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

Are you in favor of the death penalty in Japan?

No Yes

© Japan Today