Japan This Week Podcast | Sept. 6, 2024: Made of steel, 4-day workweek, suicide leap, cycling offense and make babies

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from the Japan Today website.

This week, Jeff and Kong dive into the political debates surrounding the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel, the push for a four-day workweek in Japan, a heartbreaking teenage suicide in Yokohama, new penalties for cycling offenses and Japan’s low birth rate. Tune in, as well, for commentary from Japan Today readers and insightful discussions.

U.S. political leaders, including Trump, Biden, and Harris, oppose the sale, citing national security concerns.

U.S. Steel claims the deal will save jobs and strengthen supply chains.

Reader Comments: Discussions ranged from nationalism to the potential for venture capitalists taking over.

The Japanese government encourages companies to adopt a four-day workweek, but only 8% have done so.

Critics argue it could lead to more work for less pay.

Reader Comments: Support for the plan is mixed, with some pointing out the challenges in a culture of long work hours.

A 17-year-old girl’s tragic suicide resulted in the death of a 32-year-old woman.

The story received international attention, with concerns about media coverage leading to copycat incidents.

Reader Comments: Mixed reactions about media responsibility in reporting suicides.

Japan will introduce stricter penalties for cycling under the influence or using a mobile phone while riding.

Fines and prison terms are being introduced for such offenses.

Reader Comments: Varied opinions on enforcement and safety concerns.

The birth rate in Japan continues to drop, with a record low of just over 350,000 births in the first half of 2024.

The declining population raises concerns about the future of Japan’s social security systems.

Reader Comments: Some believe the declining population presents opportunities, while others stress the need to make child-rearing more affordable.

