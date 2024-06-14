June 14, 2024: Streptococcus Virus, Maiden Names, the Mount Fuji View Controversy and Overtourism

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of the most pressing news stories from Japan. In this episode, hosts Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong bring you the latest updates on various topics:

Health Alert: Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS) cases are on the rise in Japan, reaching record highs.

Women's Rights: The ongoing debate on whether Japanese women will be able to keep their maiden names after marriage.

The ongoing debate on whether Japanese women will be able to keep their maiden names after marriage. Policy Change: Japan's new initiative to step up the enrollment of foreign residents in its pension system.

Japan's new initiative to step up the enrollment of foreign residents in its pension system. Controversy in Tokyo: A nearly completed condo in Tokyo faces demolition for obstructing the iconic view of Mount Fuji.

A nearly completed condo in Tokyo faces demolition for obstructing the iconic view of Mount Fuji. Tourism Issues: The impact of over-tourism in Japan and its effects on both locals and tourists.

Listener Reader Comments: The episode features insightful comments from Japan Today readers on these topics, highlighting public opinion and personal experiences.

