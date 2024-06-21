June 21, 2024: Castle Fees, Mount Fuji Limits, Koike Scandal, Russia's Reach and Tinkling the Ivories

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of the most pressing news stories from Japan. In this episode, hosts Jeff Richards and Kamasami Kong bring you the latest updates on various topics:

Entrance fee hike at Himeji Castle Mayor Hideyasu Kiyomoto's proposal to increase fees for foreign tourists. Reader reactions on the fairness and implications of the fee hike. Mount Fuji's new crowd control gate Introduction of a gate to manage climber numbers and prevent "bullet climbing." Comments from Japan Today readers on the necessity and effectiveness of this measure. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's diploma controversy Criminal complaint alleging falsification of academic credentials. Impact on her campaign for re-election and public opinion. Closure of Russian food shop in Ginza Effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on local businesses. Diverse reader opinions on the closure of Aka no Hiroba. Unusual crime: Pianist's fetish for flight attendant aprons Arrest of prize-winning pianist Kazuya Saito for stealing an ANA cabin attendant's apron.

Listener comments on the bizarre nature of the crime.

Links to stories

Connect with us





*The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Japan Today.

© Japan Today