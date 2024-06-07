 Japan Today
June 7, 2024: Up, Up and Away; Cedar Fever; Punk in Drublic; High Tech Toilets and Right Place, Wrong Crime

By Jeff W. Richards
Image: Japan Today
TOKYO

In this week's news from Japan Today: Prices for over 600 food items rise in June; Japan plans to replace cedar with low-pollen trees to fight hay fever; no more street drinking in Shibuya; Japan’s high-tech toilets all the rage internationally and a criminal who picked the wrong store to rob.

This weeks stories:

If you have any ideas for things you’d like us to include in the podcast — drop us a line at podcast@japantoday.com.

Follow us on X at @JapanToday for all the breaking stories or on our Instagram channel @JapanTodayNews.

