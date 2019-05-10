Newsletter Signup Register / Login

May 10, 2019: Work to 70, Nissan Nosedive, Fatal Sex Abuse by Dad, War with Russia? and Halloween Havoc

By Jeff W. Richards
In this week's news from Japan Today for May 17, 2019: The Japanese government wants companies to hire employees until age 70 as part of measures to address a severe labor shortage amid Japan's rapidly graying population; Nissan this week reported that its annual profit nose-dived 57.3% to less than half of what it earned the previous year, and forecast even dimmer future results; a 10-year-old girl who died in January after a series of assaults by her father had earlier been released from protective custody despite his suspected sexual abuse of her; a lawmaker was expelled from the opposition Japan Innovation Party this week after alluding to Japan waging war with Russia to regain control of islands at the center of a territorial dispute and Tokyo's busy Shibuya district has decided to ban drinking alcohol on some streets during the Halloween season following a number of incidents last year, including the overturning of a small truck.

This weeks stories:

