May 24, 2024: Break Down the Barricades, Japan Tops Travel Lists, Dirty Launderer and F-Bomb Cafe

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

In this week's news from Japan Today for May 24, 2024: A town in Yamanashi Prefecture is so fed up with tourists taking photos of Mount Fuji that it's erected a barrier to block the viral view of the mountain; Japan just ranked third in a list of top world travel destinations released by the World Economic Forum; police in Ibaraki Prefecture have arrested a man after he put his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in a washing machine and a cafe in Kyushu has a perfectly innocent reason for the spelling of its rather unsettling — some say obscene — name.

This weeks stories:


