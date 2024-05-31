 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Here
and
Now

podcasts

May 31, 2024: Sportsmen, Cheats & Liars; Lost & Found; Run Renho Run; Human Writes and Melon, Oh My!

1 Comment
By Jeff W. Richards
Image: Japan Today
TOKYO

In this week's news from Japan Today: Toyota plans to end its massive Olympics sponsorship deal; a record 30 million reported lost items found by Japanese police in 2023; high-profile opposition figure Renho to run for Tokyo governor; a U.N. rights group says Japan needs to do more to counter human rights abuses and a pair of premium Yubari melons sell for ¥3 Million.

This weeks stories:

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

"Human writes" ????

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog