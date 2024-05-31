In this week's news from Japan Today: Toyota plans to end its massive Olympics sponsorship deal; a record 30 million reported lost items found by Japanese police in 2023; high-profile opposition figure Renho to run for Tokyo governor; a U.N. rights group says Japan needs to do more to counter human rights abuses and a pair of premium Yubari melons sell for ¥3 Million.
Here
podcasts
and
Now
May 31, 2024: Sportsmen, Cheats & Liars; Lost & Found; Run Renho Run; Human Writes and Melon, Oh My!By Jeff W. Richards TOKYO
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
1 Comment
Login to comment
BertieWooster
"Human writes" ????